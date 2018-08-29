POST ELECTION VIOLENCE REPORTS FICTITIOUS : CHARAMBA

REPORTS of post-election violence being played up in the privately-owned media are fictitious and peace is prevailing across the country, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said yesterday. The privately-owned media has made claims of post-election violence in which no evidence has been submitted.





The reports always paint MDC-Alliance supporters as victims of the alleged violence.

President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF won the July 30 harmonised elections in a peaceful, transparent, fair and credible election, but MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has refused to concede defeat.





The privately-owned media has alleged violence against MDC-Alliance supporters in the countryside, citing areas in provinces like Mashonaland East and Central.





They alleged some opposition supporters were now living in the bush in fear of Zanu-PF activists.

The reports even alleged some opposition supporters had their homes burnt by alleged Zanu-PF supporters, but investigations have since shown that the alleged offence was committed on Mozambican territory by non Zimbabweans.





Traditional leaders in Mozambique last week confirmed that the MDC Alliance supporter in question, one Joseph Kaswa was expelled from Mozambique by political leaders in that country for involving themselves in trans-border politics.





Mozambican headman where Kaswa was staying, Mr Jose Ngetani Kachoro said: “Kaswa actually burnt his small hut and ran away in a desperate attempt to build a political case against Zanu-PF in Zimbabwe and Frelimo in Mozambique. He lied that his property was burnt but it later turned that it was a lie.”





Yesterday police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba told The Herald that investigations by the Zimbabwe Republic Police had revealed that all the cases of political violence alleged by the private media were false.

“Investigations carried out so far have revealed that there are no threats and intimidation on anyone,” she said.





Snr Asst Comm Charamba said victims of political violence, if ever it happens, know where to report – the police.

“As police we would also want to reiterate that the people should report to the police if they are intimidated,” she said.





Snr Asst Comm Charamba said investigations carried out in Mashonaland Central revealed that the province was enjoying peace although there had been false reports circulating on social media alleging that some top Zanu-PF officials in Muzarabani South allegedly threatened MDC Alliance poll agents.





“Police made investigations into these reports and interviewed the MDC Alliance Muzarabani Constituency chairperson Jaface Mufira who resides in ward 20. He stated that he was unaware of that information and that there were no threats of violence in the area. Police also interviewed the MDC Alliance ward 20 councillor contestant Steven Sado, who said he had not been intimidated or threatened by anyone up to date,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.





She said police also interviewed the Zanu-PF district chairperson for Chawurura, Cde Albert Muzarabani, who refuted the claims of post election violence in the area.





Zanu-PF Muzarabani South National Assembly member-elect Cde Saizi Tapera was also interviewed by the police and dismissed reports of the alleged post-election violence in the constituency.





Police further interviewed Chief Chiweshe, Mr Mathew Chitemamuswe, who expressed shock over the violence claims.

“Currently there is peace in Muzarabani and maybe the authors of these false messages want to cause mayhem in the area,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.



