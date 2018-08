POST ELECTION VIOLENCE REPORTS FICTITIOUS : CHARAMBA

“Police made investigations into these reports and interviewed the MDC Alliance Muzarabani Constituency chairperson Jaface Mufira who resides in ward 20. He stated that he was unaware of that information and that there were no threats of violence in the area. Police also interviewed the MDC Alliance ward 20 councillor contestant Steven Sado, who said he had not been intimidated or threatened by anyone up to date,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.