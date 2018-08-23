NCUBE'S OFFICE BROKEN INTO





BURGLARS allegedly broke into opposition MDC leader Welshman Ncube’s offices in Bulawayo over the weekend and stole a Nikon camera, the Southern Eye has heard.





MDC spokesperson, Oscar Ncube confirmed the break-in yesterday.





“I can confirm a break-in on Saturday at the party offices and a Nikon camera was stolen. We do not know who the culprit is at the moment as a lot of people have access to the offices,” he said.



