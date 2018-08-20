NASTY C : LOCAL ACTS SHINE





Local acts at the much publicised show dubbed “Change A Life Concert” which was headlined by South African rapper Nasty C (real name David Junior Ngcobo) did not disappoint as they put up an electrifying and energetic performance.





The show, which was held at Wingate Golf Club, Pomona, Harare, over the weekend, in a bid to raise money for less privileged children under the Alfred Dondo Foundation saw local acts who include Takura Shonhayi, Union 5, ExQ, Game Recognise Game, Probeatz, Jah Prayzah and Nutty O belting out their tunes warming the stage for 21-year-old Nasty C.





Indeed it was a show to remember for the hip-hop fans as it not only witnessed music but funky and punky wear -fashion statements topped the most especially with teenagers.





The event saw Star FM radio personality KVG (Kudzai Violet Gwara) and bubbly ZiFM The Fix host Lady K as hostesses of the highly patronised how.





First up was 20-year-old upcoming rapper from Harare Polytechnic Tafara Dondo, affectionately known as Union 5, who wowed the crowd with singles from his upcoming album.





Dondo, who is not only a musician but a beat-boxer, said was happy to perform for the first time at such a platform.





“I am shocked with the response from this crowd. This was my first performance as I have only done shows in China. I am not related to the event organisers, it’s just the surnames which are similar,” he said.





Dondo left the crowd in awe as he belted out his songs which include “Hona Magetsi”, “I Mean It” and “Plan”.





He left the stage for Takura who had the girls screaming and shouting his name.





The rapper, who some has crowned the “New King of Zim Hip-Hop” performed some of his songs, among them, “Mhofu”, “Zvakanaka Tozvidawo”, “Takabva Kujecha” and “Mungandidii”. He dedicated his performance to his friend who was involved an accident few days earlier.





Not to be outdone was another crowd favourite, ExQ, who dished out songs from his new and old albums.





He was joined on stage by Dangerzone boss “Freeman” as they performed their duet “Nzenza” which drove the fans into a frenzy.





ExQ later then performed another hit “Let’s Talk About it” together with Nutty O.





However, it seemed it was the wrong crowd for Jah Prayzah as he did not do his best or it seems his career is hitting an iceberg. Barely two weeks ago, there was an article in the press, warning him to go back to his roots rather trying to do all genres. Jah Prayzah left some fans bemused as he tried to do “The Motto” by US award-winning rapper Drake.





He could have stuck to his traditional music or simply declined the offer to perform as it was strictly a hip-hop show.





He then performed some of his popular songs which had the crowd singing along.



