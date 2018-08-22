MUTAMBARA ARRESTED





MDC-Alliance principal Agrippah Mutambara appeared in court on Monday, facing charges of damaging a Mashonaland Central Provincial Heroes Acre signpost together with his other party members who were still at large.





Mutambara (67) of Sangere Farm, Bindura was, however, removed from remand by Bindura magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro, who ruled that the case will proceed by way of summons after the State witness failed to appear in court.





Prosecuting, Mr Brighton Korera told the court that on July 7 at around 7pm, Mutambara, who was in the company of other MDC-Alliance supporters who are still at large, preceded to Ran Mine Turn -off along the Bindura-Shamva Road in Bindura ,where a signpost for Mashonaland Central Provincial Heroes Acre was erected.





He said the accused and his accomplices who are still at large vandalised the signpost.

The accused person and his accomplices who are still at large were allegedly seen by a passer-by Belief Kaseke, while committing the crime and he alerted Dorothy Kaseke (56), who is representing the State and resides at the Mashonaland Central Provincial Heroes Acre.



