MPHOKO : I'M YET TO RECEIVE MY PENSION





FORMER Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko is yet to receive his pension, despite government undertaking to settle it four months ago.





Mphoko’s lawyer Welshman Ncube said his client, who still has his State security aides and government vehicles, has not yet been paid his monthly benefits, despite the State acknowledging that it was obliged to pay him.





“The irony of this issue is that what they had agreed to pay; they are not paying, but what they had refused to take responsibility for, they are doing it. I am talking about security details and the likes and yet they are still to pay him his pension, which is equivalent to a salary of a sitting Vice-President. We will take up the matter once these election issues are over,” Ncube said.

Mphoko lost his post last November after the military deposed former President Robert Mugabe and since then, his lawyers have been fighting to get the State to pay his pension.





Section 102 of the Zimbabwe Constitution stipulates that: “A person who has ceased to be President or Vice-President is entitled to receive a pension equivalent to the salary of a sitting President or Vice-President, as the case may be; and such allowances and other benefits as may be prescribed under an Act of Parliament.”





Section 103 adds that: “The President and Vice-Presidents, and any former President or Vice-President, must not, directly or indirectly, hold any other public office or be employed by anyone else while they are in office or are receiving a pension from the State as former President or Vice-President, as the case may be.”





Besides his fat monthly pension payout, Mphoko is entitled to State security, an office and a government vehicle.



