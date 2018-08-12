MAN STEALS $6K FROM MOTHER-IN-LAW





A MAN from Nkulumane in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $6 000 from his mother-in-law.





The man, Gift Moyo (33) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwanazi facing charges of theft.





He pleaded not guilty and the matter was postponed to 16 August for trial. Prosecuting, Mr Charles Danda told the court that on a date unknown but sometime in September 2017, Moyo was given a bank card by his mother-in-law, Mrs Annie Sibanda (75) who lives in Cowdray Park to pay $65 for five bags of cement.





The elderly woman would send his son-in-law from time to time with her bank card to buy things as she could no longer walk.





However, according to Mr Danda, Moyo disappeared with his mother-in-law’s bank card for a period of two months. The court heard that Mrs Sibanda had to pay someone $20 to look for Moyo.





The court also heard that when Moyo finally returned the bank card his mother-in-law realised that he had withdrawn $6 138 and she confronted him to pay back the money. The court heard that Moyo agreed to pay back the money and gave his mother-in-law a plough worth $130 and cash amounting to $1 353 before he disappeared again without settling the whole amount.



