ITS NOW IN GOD'S HANDS : CHAMISA'S LAWYERS

But Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda was non-committal on whether his boss would accept a negative outcome, curtly saying: “President Chamisa respects constitutionality and rule of law and that is what he is. He is ready to accept an outcome that reflects the evidence given in court. The president will not speculate what the court will say, but he is sure with the advice given by his lawyers that the results announced by Zec are not a true reflection of how the people voted and the matter has been proved before the court.”