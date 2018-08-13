HIT AND RUN DRIVER COMMITS SUICIDE

AN unlicensed Gweru taxi-driver allegedly threw himself into a disused pool in Mkoba 10 suburb, after a hit and run accident involving two pedestrians whom he assumed had died.



Ganizani Phiri of Mkoba 10 suburb in Gweru, abandoned his Honda Fit taxi after hitting two pedestrians before throwing himself into a pool thinking that his victims had died.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, confirmed the incident.





“Police in Gweru are investigating a case of suicide by drowning, where a 23 –year- old man was found floating in a disused pool some days after he was involved in a car accident in which he had allegedly hit two people and assumed that they died on the spot,” said the police spokesperson.





Asst Insp Mukwende said on the day in question, Phiri left home at around 6PM driving his vehicle.





“As he was driving, the car veered off the road and he allegedly hit two pedestrians. It is alleged that he panicked before he fled from the scene leaving his car behind,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said a report of the accident was made to the police who attended the scene.

“Police attended the scene and found the two victims severely injured before they were ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be seen,” she said.





"On Friday, the body of man was found floating in a disused pool near Mkoba 10 suburb in Gweru. The matter was reported to the police before the body was retrieved. It was later positively identified as that of Phiri who was on the run after hitting two people with his car."