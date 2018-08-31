Friday, 31 August 2018

GRACE MUGABE'S MOTHER DIES

The mother of ex president Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace has passed away.
Grace’s elderly mother, Idah Marafu, died on Friday morning at the Trauma Centre. Grace is in Singapore where she is receiving medical treatment.



