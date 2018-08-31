skip to main
Friday, 31 August 2018
GRACE MUGABE'S MOTHER DIES
Friday, August 31, 2018
The mother of ex president Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace has passed away.
Grace’s elderly mother, Idah Marafu, died on Friday morning at the Trauma Centre. Grace is in Singapore where she is receiving medical treatment.
