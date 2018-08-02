CHAMISA : I DEFEATED ED

(Reuters) - Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on Thursday that he had won the presidential election, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa knew he had lost otherwise the results would have been announced by now.

In his first public appearance since the vote on Monday Chamisa, leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), urged his supporters to be calm and await "massive celebrations" for his victory.

Chamisa said he could not give any figures because he would be breaking the law.





- Get more on the pic.twitter.com/BuKtCnV2NO 'Overall in the popular vote I'm ahead' - Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa claims that President Mnangagwa knows he has lost the country's election.- Get more on the #Zimbabwe election results here: https://t.co/zm7GKAxzbU August 2, 2018