CHAMISA FULL STATEMENT

Fellow Zimbabweans, I am deeply touched and encouraged by the tremendous support we continue to receive from the four corners of the country, the continent and the world at large.







I fully understand the anxiety of the nation around the upcoming Court Case where we are challenging the subversion of the will of the people by ZEC in cahoots with some rogue elements in our state institutions.





I would like to guarantee you that we have put up a very strong case to overturn the electoral fraud.





I have put together an A-team of experienced, tried and tested legal experts drawn from the best minds in the region and in the country. These are led by our finest and very best legal minds. This team has been working tirelessly to protect your victory. I have confidence in them and in their assurances.





We will together as a nation agree on a working programme for the total fulfillment of our vote.





We should not allow ourselves to be intimidated by anyone from anywhere. We are the masters of our own destiny. We are our own liberators.





Without change we will fall back again into intolerable poverty and suffering for the next five years. Even in that case, if we don’t do it now, there is no guarantee that if we win again in 2023 those that are seeking to subvert your will are not planning to do it again.





In the interest of our country, its people and the economy, ZEC must accept that it has played a divisive role in our politics. What was a clear and unambiguous victory has been muddied by partisan individuals in ZEC. I say to those in ZEC who were used as trojan horses, your country is aware of the pressure you were put under. You now have to help our country move beyond the crisis caused by the current leadership’s connivance with Zanu PF elements.





For peace and progress in our region, I would like to encourage outgoing President Mnangagwa to note that the ZEC-led rigging scheme has failed. It is now imperative on him to take this opportunity and act as a Stateman. He needs to accept electoral defeat, concede and allow our country to move forward.





This idea that African strongman never want to leave power after an election must stop. President Mnangagwa will join a growing but still small number of African politicians who put their country ahead of power. He must take this opportunity to negotiate a respectable exit and leave peacefully. An unnecessary and protracted battle will not benefit Zanu PF in the medium to long term.





To the international community, the road to the future of Zimbabwe, the rule of law, good governance and observance of human rights passes through a fresh pair of hands and genuinely alternative politics.





To SADC our regional guarantor of peace, prosperity and progress, it is important to build towards a peaceful Zimbabwe.





To all the hopeful Zimbabweans, I say to you, the future is yours and you must always be mindful that no amount of intimidation or harassment must be given a chance to stop democracy. Zimbabweans are a heroic people, we have overcome many trials and tribulations. We will not be defeated by enemies of progress. This country is far too important to give up on. Our future depends on us and the choices we make at this time.





Do not be discouraged by naysayers. Change is indeed coming and stay ready to celebrate. Yes it has taken too long and the process has been frustrating for you, but we must remain strong and focused on our victory.





Above all we must commit our nation and this whole week to God the Almighty in prayer.



