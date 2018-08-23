BARTENDER STABS DISRESPECTING CUSTOMER

A BARTENDER from Ntabazinduna allegedly stabbed a customer twice with a knife for “disrespecting him.”



Mr Givemore Zhou (25) was admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals after Nkosilathi Mpofu (26) brutally attacked him. Mpofu pleaded guilty to attempted murder when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Nyaradzo Ringisai who remanded him in custody to August 27.





Prosecuting Mr Dumisani Ndlovu told the court that on January 28, Mr Zhou was drinking beer at Phephetha Bottle store where he had a heated argument with the bartender.





“Mr Zhou went to the counter and asked Mpofu when he will return a gold surveying machine that was stolen under his watch.”





Mpofu told the court he was not happy with the way Mr Zhou talked to him about the machine.





“Mr Zhou was so disrespectful when he asked me about the machine and the worst thing is that he asked me as if l was the one who had stolen it,” said Mpofu.





The two had a long argument at the counter. Mpofu told Mr Zhou to wait for him while he proceeded to the kitchen. “I saw Mpofu coming from the kitchen with a knife but I never thought he wanted to use it on me. He stabbed me with the knife on the chin and on the right rib, saying l had disrespected him,” said Mr Zhou. “I staggered to the main road to find transport where I fainted,” he added. The court heard a Good Samaritan rushed Mr Zhou to hospital.

Mr Zhou said he met Mpofu at Basch Street Terminus, commonly known as Egodini, when he was discharged from hospital. Mpofu tried to hide but Mr Zhou saw him and pretended to have not seen him. Mr Zhou alerted the police who arrested Mpofu. Chronicle