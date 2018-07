ZIMAIRWAYS BOSSES OBSCENE SALARIES REVEALED

Only one of the airline’s four planes government is acquiring from Malaysia in a questionable deal has arrived in the country and has accrued costs exceeding US$100 000 for parking fees, mandatory maintenance and crew hire before it was flown back to the Asian nation where it now risks beind impounded due to unpaid US$1 million maintenance fees. The plane flew to Malaysia on May 25 after government paid US$300 000 to ZimAirways to carry Zanu PF campaign material from China and India ahead of the critical July 30 general elections.