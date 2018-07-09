skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 9 July 2018
VIDEO : NKOSANA MOYO SPEAKS ON RUN OFF
Monday, July 09, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MUGABE TESTIFIES AT THE BLUE ROOF
Former president Robert Mugabe who has lived a relatively quiet life since he was ousted in November last year, was on Thursday made to test...
CHAMISA MEETS MUGABEs
file pic There were reports yesterday that MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa met former president Mr Robert Mugabe and his wife Gr...
DON'T ENGAGE MUGABE : ARMY WARNS CHAMISA
THE military is fretting over a potential electoral strategic alliance between former president Robert Mugabe and the adventurous oppositi...
MANDI CHIMENE BREAKS SILENCE
Mandiitawepi Chimene –the motor mouth former minister of State for Manicaland Province and a fierce critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa –...
CHAMISA MOCKS ED
Chamisa accuses Mnangagwa of witchcraft and says he wears his undergarments after his clothes. Peak profanity season these elections ha...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment