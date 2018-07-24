TOO MANY THIEVES AMONG US : SK MOYO

THE Government is committed to fighting corruption by public officials as evidenced by the jailing of former Cabinet Minister Samuel Undenge and more prosecutions of that nature will help fight against graft, the Acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said yesterday.



Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at a hotel in Maphisa, Matobo District, Cde Khaya Moyo who is also the party’s national secretary for information and publicity said some officials were driven by greed to engage in corrupt activities.



“We know there are thieves, not you but us. I saw a former minister was sentenced to four years in jail, if they arrest 12 to 15 of us, you will see this country changing because what is affecting us is greed,” he said.





Cde Khaya Moyo said before the amendment of the indigenisation law some officials were abusing the piece of legislation to push corrupt activities and amassing unreasonable amounts of wealth.





“You find a person with 12 houses alone boasting with ill gotten wealth, we say down with thieves,” he said.





Undenge, the former Energy and Power Development Minister who was accused of prejudicing the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of $12 650, was last Friday sentenced to an effective two-and-a-half years in prison.





Undenge appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya facing charges of abuse of office and was convicted after a full trial.





He was sentenced to four years in prison, with one-and-a-half years suspended on condition he does not commit a similar crime.

The Maphisa rally was organised by Zanu-PF Matobo North candidate Cde Edgar Moyo and Zamanyoni Ward candidate Cde Sibonakaliso Ndlovu. Cde Khaya Moyo said Matobo was of great symbolical significance as it is the home of the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo.

“Dr Nkomo said don’t leave Zanu-PF. Whoever is saying that there is Zapu is waffling. You are insulting uMdala.





“We know where he left us. I hear there are some elements using his picture in their posters, those are demonic people. Do not be swayed, remain in Zanu-PF where uMdala Wethu left you,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo called on the gathering to back President Mnangagwa in next Monday’s poll as well as Cdes Moyo and Ndlovu.





He said President Mnangagwa was finishing former President Mr Robert Mugabe’s term and will start his on August 1.





“He will start his reign on August 1 because we know that we are winning,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.





He said the country has opened up democracy that has seen 23 candidates vying for the country’s presidency.





“Don’t bother yourself about the 22 but look for the name Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and put your ‘X’ there. On July 30 go out in your numbers and do what you did in 2013 when Matabeleland South swept all seats, don’t give the opposition a chance,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He said the new dispensation wants unity and peace for development to prosper.





“I have never seen peace ahead of elections than we are experiencing now. We thank Zimbabweans for heeding the President’s calls for peace and unity,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He said since the coming in of the new dispensation, investors were falling over each other seeking business opportunities.





Cde Khaya Moyo said the Government wants to set up irrigation facilities like the one at Arda Antelope Estate.





“Because of Command Agriculture, our silos are fully stocked and we are food secure. Hunger is now a thing of the past,” he said.





Cde Khaya Moyo said the government’s vision was to connect all schools with electricity adding that no child should be sent away for nonpayment of fees.





He said devolution will ensure that provinces will manage their economies and resources. Chronicle