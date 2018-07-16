SOLDIERS DID THIS

The Tendai Biti led political party, PDP say soldiers have attacked an MDC Alliance member.



The party said in a statement :" ew hours ago soldiers guarding a place belonging to one Rt Nyambuya assaulted Tarisai Musurudzwa who was leading a team of MDC Alliance members who were distributing campaign material in Mandara-Harare East today.Just across the street ZANUPF members who were doing the same work were left to go about their business.Musurudzwa was beaten and sustained serious injuries,he was also thrown in a swimming pool and made to roll in the mud in this chilly winter weather,his cellphone was also thrown in the water and his clothes were torn.The continued involvement of soldiers in party politics is unacceptable in a democratic society.We find this entitlement to determine which political party Zimbabweans must support to be an infringement of the rights specifically the provisions of section 67 of the National Constitution.The MDC Alliance's Plan and Environment for A Credible Election (PEACE) clearly demands that the electoral environment must not have military influence. We urge the authorities including ZEC to investigate this case and the army to stick to the promise they made in their recent press conference.Together Another Zimbabwe is Possible PDP Communications