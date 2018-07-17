SHORTLISTED HRE TOWN CLERK CANDIDATE WAS SACKED BY ZIMRA

One of the three candidates shortlisted by Harare City Council for the city’s town clerk position was dismissed by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) after being found guilty of 21 counts of misconduct, it has emerged.



Mr Robert Mangwiro, who was finance director at Zimra, was dismissed in October 2016 after he was found guilty by a tribunal.



He is vying for the top post at Harare City Council together with acting town clerk Hosiah Chisango and an unnamed University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturer.



Mr Mangwiro has since challenged the dismissal by Zimra at the Labour Court, claiming that the conviction was made in error, but the disciplinary committee maintained that the dismissal was appropriate in the light of the conviction.







His name is among those of three successful candidates that were forwarded to the Local Government Board for approval.





Harare acting mayor Councillor Enock Mupamawonde yesterday said he could not comment on the matter.





“As I said, we finished interviews, yes, but we are still carrying out other procedures, therefore, I cannot comment on an individual case. We will make the necessary announcements after we exhaust the process,” he said.





Harare has failed to fill the position of town clerk in 30 months owing to various reasons, with the latest attempt seeing a consultant going through over 127 applications, with only 11 candidates being shortlisted for the position.





The post fell vacant in 2014 after Dr Tendai Mahachi’s retirement.

In 2016, council appointed former banker Mr James Mushore to the post of town clerk, but just a few hours after council announced his appointment, Government rescinded the decision because the local authority flouted procedures of appointment laid out in the Urban Councils Act.





Council then conducted fresh interviews, where top MDC-T official and former Cabinet minister Dr Tapiwa Mashakada came tops, but the Local Government Board did not approve the three shortlisted candidates.





Dr Mashakada was dismissed as a suitable candidate by the board because his curriculum vitae did not offer a concrete history in an appropriate executive management position, hence his experience was nowhere near what was required of a town clerk of the capital city. Herald