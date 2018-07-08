PAY OR FORFEIT AIRTIME : ZBC TELLS POLITICAL PARTIES

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation says it has allocated airtime to all participating political parties as stipulated by the law and warned it will forfeit airtime not utilised by political parties.
In a statement, ZBC chief executive officer Mr Patrick Mavhura said the national broadcaster had taken neccessary steps as prescribed by the Constitution.
Mr Mavhura added: “These steps are: Firstly, the national broadcaster is recording and broadcasting the three mandatory elections programmes namely; The Candidate, The Manifesto and The Discussion on both radio and television;
“Secondly, the ZBC News and Current Affairs Department has increased the daily coverage of various political parties activities which are broadcast on radio and television news bulletins.
“Thirdly, the Marketing Department has made a call out for political parties to submit their political advertisements.”
Mr Mavhura said the ZBC had since allocated airtime to all participating political parties.
“Accordingly, ZBC has since allocated airtime to all participating political parties as stipulated by the law.
“This means that there is no banking of airtime as it does not accrue but is forfeited. Political parties will be given the remaining airtime by the time they request for it.”
He said political parties must declare their position on political advertisements.
“It is critical for political parties to declare their position on political advertisements so that the national broadcaster is made aware if they will take up their airtime, and when they will take it up.
“Failure to comply with this will result in the airtime being forfeited,” said Mr Mavhura.
Yesterday Permanent Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba said Zanu-PF was paying for political adverts aired by ZBC but the MDC Alliance is failing to pay for the available political advertising space. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment