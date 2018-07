MPHOKO BOOTS OUT 50 INDIAN WORKERS FROM CHOPPIES

“Upon exercise by Choppies of the call option, a sale shall be concluded in respect of the option shares on the following terms: (1) the purchase price of the option shares payable to Siqokoqela Mphoko shall be an amount of US$1 (One United States Dollar) per option share; (2) All the benefits and risks of ownership of the option share shall pass to Choppies on the date of exercise of the call option; (3) Choppies shall procure that any share acquired by it in terms of the clause 3, shall be held as treasury shares for the exclusive purpose of disposal thereof to an indigenous Zimbabwean, as prescribed by the legislation prevailing at the time of disposal.” Last week, the Mphoko family said it had, together with Choppies Enterprises, secured a US$20 million bank loan in Botswana to finance the business, a claim Ottapathu says is ridiculous as Mphoko “can’t get a loan for himself even for one rand!”