GRACE KICKED OUT OF MAZOWE DAM

Mazowe Dam, the country’s 16th largest reservoir, has a capacity of 39,35 million cubic metres of water. The seizure and effective privatisation of the dam was unlawful as it violated the Water Act. The Act stipulates that water should not be privatised, although section 3 says “all water is vested in the President”, suggesting Mugabe could have granted permission to his wife to take over the dam. Section 4 of the Act states that there should be no private ownership of water.