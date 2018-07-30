GRACE IMMUNITY SET ASIDE





The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has set aside the decision by the department of international relations to grant former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity.





The court ruled that the decision was inconsistent with the Constitution.





The decision to grant her diplomatic immunity was taken by former minister of international relations and cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane after Mugabe allegedly assaulted Gabriella Engels in a luxury hotel in Sandton in August last year.





Rights group AfriForum and the DA challenged the decision by the department.





Monday's decision comes as Zimbabweans vote in their first election since Grace's husband Robert was ousted last year.





Engels suffered cuts and bruises to her head following the alleged assault by Mugabe. Previously, AfriForum said various other institutions had brought similar applications and would join the proceedings as friends of the court.



