FAMILY IN RAPE ORDEAL

A FAMILY in Willsgrove, east of Bulawayo, was allegedly subjected to hostage trauma by a gang of 10 men who severely assaulted them with an assortment of objects before one of them raped a teenager at the house.



Two of the gang members have since been arrested and police have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects. Clement Moyo (38) and Russel Gamela whose age was not given, last Thursday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing unlawful entry, assault and rape charges.





They were remanded in custody to July 18 for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting Mr McLean Ndlovu told the court that the gang members had broken into several houses in the area stealing property before pouncing on the family they held hostage.





The court heard that the gang assaulted the family members including the girl Moyo later raped.





Thereafter the gang allegedly tied one of the family members’ hands behind his back using a belt and then ransacked the house and got away with a 32 inch television set, three amplifiers, 1 Samsung DVD player, two Samsung cellphones, one tablet cellphone, 1 Vodaphone, one Huawei cellphone and two Nokia 1202 cellphones, all valued at $2 791.

The gang also looted beer, beef, rice, washing and bath soap from the house . They also stole a convertor, 29 grammes of gold and $30, the court heard. Chronicle