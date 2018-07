EX MINISTER'S SON-IN-LAW GOES ON THE RUN

He urged members of the public who have information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Detective Assistant Inspector Mukwate of CID Law and Order Manicaland on 0772 657 821 or (020) 69160.” Insp Kakohwa said Kanjanda faces charges of contravening Section 136 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23, which is fraud and impersonating a public officer as defined in Section 179 (1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.