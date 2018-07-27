EX MINISTER'S SON-IN-LAW GOES ON THE RUN





THE son-in-law of self-exiled former Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Mandi Chimene — Perthwell Kanjanda Nyambuya — is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department in connection with a fraud case he allegedly committed last year.





Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, said Kanjanda (42) of House Number 10038 Chikanga 2 has since disappeared.





“The police are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of Kanjanda who is wanted in connection with a fraud case he committed last year.





“His last known address is Plot 1 of Remaining Extent of Sub division B of Eastland Farm, (Near Forbes Border) Mutare,” said Insp Kakohwa





He urged members of the public who have information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Detective Assistant Inspector Mukwate of CID Law and Order Manicaland on 0772 657 821 or (020) 69160.” Insp Kakohwa said Kanjanda faces charges of contravening Section 136 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23, which is fraud and impersonating a public officer as defined in Section 179 (1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.





His wife, Ellen Zimondi — daughter to the former Provincial Affairs Minister Chimene is also facing charges of impersonating Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri to fraudulently acquire farmland which she later sold to unsuspecting would-be farmers.



