ED BIKES FOR RURAL OFFICERS





President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s policies under the new dispensation have created a lot of employment and empowerment opportunities for women which have improved their livelihoods.





It’s no longer business as usual said Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development Permanent Secretary, Mrs Sibusisiwe Zembe as employment and empowerment opportunities brought about by the new dispensation have resulted in more work for their officers who now have more projects to monitor.





“The new dispensation has brought a lot of opportunities for women as a result our officers are now always busy on the ground monitoring the projects,” she said.





As part of ensuring the officers are mobile, the ministry handed over motor bikes to them at Jamaica National Training Centre for Rural Women in Goromonzi.





“These motorbikes we have disbursed today (Tuesday) are meant to improve our officers’ mobility as they monitor the projects in communities,” Mrs Zembe said.





As part of empowering rural women, the ministry is also conducting a garment making training course for women from Matabeleland North Province.





The women thanked the ministry for giving them the opportunity to train resulting in them being empowered.





“I would like to thank the ministry for having initiated this training programme which has given me the opportunity to train in garment making,” said some of the beneficiaries.



