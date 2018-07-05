DOC LOSES $400K TO WIFE OF TWO MONTHS





A HARARE medical doctor, Alexander Tarasana Guni lost more than $400 000 cash and goods to a woman whom he purportedly married for only two months.





Christina Hamiton (26) is expected to appear for trial before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba today.





Guni (49) is a director and shareholder at Chrylex Medical Investments trading as Children’s Clinic and the couple never stayed together.





It is the State’s case that on August 1, 2014, Chrylex purchased a Range Rover from Zimbabwe Car Sales which was registered in the name of Knight Frank.





The State alleges on August 16, the two went for their honeymoon in the United States of America and the accused fraudulently changed ownership of the vehicle into her name.





It is alleged on September 20 that year, Hamiton approached Silvia Chibisa who was a receptionist at Guni’s firm and asked for keys to the surgery, saying she wanted to take something.





The State alleges that Hamiton got into the office and stole a safe cabinet that contained $400 000. The offence came to light two days later after Guni discovered that the safe was missing and realised that Hamiton was the only person who had gained access to the office that previous weekend.





Guni then engaged the police who arrested Hamiton in Marlborough before she led to the recovery of the safe which was still intact.





It was further alleged that Hamiton stole $2 600 from the company’s cash box and a further $48 000 which she spent on unauthorised business expenses.





Hamiton allegedly made cash withdrawals from the company’s Stanbic Bank account between July and August 2014.





In October 2014, Guni allegedly discovered that his personal and children’s particulars were missing from his office and in December that same year, his friend, Mzipah Bore called, advising him that Property Height Estates had found his particulars at a flat that had been vacated by his wife without notice.



