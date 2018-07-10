CIVIL SERVANTS PAY RISE TAKE EFFECT

GOVERNMENT yesterday released pay dates for civil servants for this month with its employees also expected to start receiving their 17,5 percent salary rise.This will be their first pay increase in nearly a decade.



The health sector, Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force of Zimbabwe will get their salaries on Monday, while police and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officers will receive theirs on July 20.



The education sector will be paid on July 24 and the rest of the civil servants will be paid on July 27. Pensioners will be paid on July 31.

Civil servants body, Apex council secretary general Mr David Dzatsunga confirmed this month’s pay dates.





He said in fulfilment of an agreement between Government and civil servants following salary negotiations, employees are expected to receive an increment this month.

“Unless something drastic happens, the agreement we have with them (Government) is that the salary increment is coming this July, with effect from 1st of July. So it will be legitimate to say they will certainly effect an increment this month,” he said.





Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said teachers were expecting to receive a pay rise as no communication to the contrary has been made.

He said what teachers were now seeking is Government’s clarification on the payment of cash-in-lieu of outstanding vacation leave days.

“We expect them to start rolling out the issue of cash-in-lieu because that is a special allowance for civil servants,” he said.





The Minister responsible for the administration of the Public Service Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi could not be reached for comment yesterday. Herald



