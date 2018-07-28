CHINOZ IS THE MAN





Many people think of Cde Joseph Chinotimba as a comedian.





His contributions in parliamentary sessions and interviews often find their way to social media where they generate countless memes and jokes.





But when it comes to Buhera South constituency, it is all serious business.





Last week, The Sunday Mail spent a day with Cde Chinoz as he made final preparations ahead of tomorrow’s harmonised elections.





He first addressed a rally at Bhegedhe Shopping Centre, and since the wintry conditions had slowly given way to sunny, warm conditions, the turnout was not disappointing.





Quite noticeable, one fashion accessory that seems to have suffered, perhaps because of Parliament’s genteel dress code, is Cde Chinotimba’s straw hat.





He no longer wears it even when he is in the constituency.





As he stood to address the masses, he intuitively knew this is one of the crucial rallies before the election; thus, his political homily has to be loaded and pregnant enough to deliver the message home.

It has to be one that his supporters have to take to the ballot box.





Calmly, he reminds villagers of the journey Zimbabwe travelled since November last year. He spoke of how President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration was the carrier of renewed hope.





“We do not have to look very far to see new, better prospects brought by the new party,” he told the attentive crowd.

“The road connecting Murambinda and Birchenough Bridge has been in a sorry state for decades now. That is no secret. However, I can tell you that work has started in Murambinda. The road is now being tarred,” he said to cheers.





He talked about the various projects undertaken to upgrade the road network, not only in Buhera South, but across Zimbabwe.





“The country is under reconstruction, let those who started the job finish it. Vote for them,” he concluded with fervour.





After the stirring speech, the DJ decided to cue in Jah Prayzah, prompting an elderly lady to leap to her feet and dance with Cde Chinotimba.





The lady — Mbuya Mavis Marijeni — later told us that the politician had done well in the constituency.





“Whenever I see him, I make sure I greet him,” she said. “He has implemented a number of projects in this area. The projects have changed people’s lives.





“For example, we used to walk long distances to fetch clean water. However, the boreholes that have been drilled by Cde Chinotimba mean we no longer walk long distances.





“And for me, he touched my life personally when he helped send my granddaughter to Mutare Teachers College. She is now doing her Teaching Practice at a nearby school; for that, I will always be grateful.”



