CHAMISA : POWER TRANSFER DEAL IN THE BAG





MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa yesterday claimed his legal team had concluded talks with key State institutions to ensure a smooth transfer of power from Zanu PF after his expected victory in Monday’s general elections.





Chamisa, through his legal adviser Thabani Mpofu, said a transitional framework for the transfer of power from President Emmerson Mnangagwa to him was now in place.





“A transitional framework, one which cannot fail, has also been put in place. To that end, I wish to assure you, on my name and honour, that I and our legal team are going to superintend over the imminent smooth transfer of power to the incoming president,” Mpofu said.

“The necessary assurances from the security apparatus are to hand as they exist as a matter of law. Power will be relinquished. Power will be taken, even though mountains will be moved, albeit, this shall be a peaceful and tranquil process.”





This came amid fears that the military might refuse to recognise an opposition candidate victory and block the transfer of power.





But Mpofu said he was not at liberty to divulge the details of the power transfer deal and the brokers’ identities.

“The transitional mechanism is a composite arrangement which, at this stage, is confidential in nature. It involves so many people, it involves so many things. It is a matrix, it is a programme which, by its nature, cannot be divulged beforehand. But I wish to assure you that that matrix exists as a matter of fact and has been superintended by some of the brightest legal brains in the land,” he said.





Mpofu added that his legal team had also put in place adequate mechanisms to foil Zanu PF and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s planned rigging machinations.





“Dear Zimbabweans, on the 30th of July 2018, the business is going to be decided and decided forever. I urge you to express your views, to restate your dreams, to articulate your aspirations without fear in the fullest assurance that such expressions will take effect.





“Your votes, as sharp instruments, will reduce the swindling power of evil to chaff and with your assistance they cannot be negated by any rigging mechanism, however, pernicious,” he said.





Chamisa has been accusing Zec of cutting corners in a bid to rig elections on Mnangagwa’s behalf.





The MDC Alliance has tabled several electoral reform demands which have, however, been ignored by Zec.





Contacted for comment, Zanu PF legal secretary Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana scoffed at Chamisa’s claims, saying the youthful opposition leader would soon wake up from his deep slumber after losing next week’s polls.





“Dreams don’t reflect reality. He is entitled to his dreams. Zanu PF is winning hands down, so there is no talk about transfer of power. Transferring from who to who?” he queried.





Mangwana said there was no need to talk to the military over transfer of power because they (military) were not a factor in the election.





“We don’t even talk about the military. They are not a key player in the transfer of power. It is the people of Zimbabwe through the democratic process of the election who determine who shall rule the country,” he said.

“Nelson Chamisa should count himself out of the equation because Emmerson Mnangagwa is popular. We are not worried about the military because they have made their position very clear. They have said they will defend the sovereignty of Zimbabwe.”





Political analyst and academic Ibbo Mandaza said the transfer of power could happen as Zanu PF was powerless to stop it and if the party resisted, the international community would intervene.





“If Chamisa wins, it’s unavoidable. There is enough international presence like never before to ensure that it’s done,” he said.





“If they try and stop that process, they will be stopped in their tracks and they know that and they have been told that by Sadc, AU [African Union], EU [European Union], and Commonwealth. They have been told that by all the major factors pertaining to the Zimbabwe situation, they know that. They put themselves in the spot. They were over-confident. They are the ones who pledged themselves to a free, fair and credible election and they are too thin on the ground. They will be foolish to try and resist.”





Mandaza said Chamisa had a 90% chance of winning the election ahead of Mnangagwa, although his party could struggle in the parliamentary race.





“He has 90% chance. I am not so sure with the parliamentary (race), but with the presidential, I give Emmerson Mnangagwa no more than 11%.” Newsday







