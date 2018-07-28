CHAMISA : MUGABE ENDORSED ME





MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said he welcomed an endorsement of his presidential bid by former President Robert Mugabe who was booted out of power by the military in November last year.





Addressing thousands of supporters at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura yesterday, Chamisa said Mugabe preferred him out of the entire 23 presidential candidate in Monday’s polls.





“The former President said former minister of Information Communication Technology, referring to me, is a better candidate to run the country,” he said.





“But surprisingly these guys (Zanu PF) were giving me their old man after seeing that he failed the country. But I am not selecting any votes. Anyone who passes the ball, I will score.”





Chamisa mocked President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga for attending apostolic church events in garments seeking votes labelling them as “sheep in wolves clothing”.





He reiterated his claims that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) was working in cahoots with Mnangagwa and Zanu PF. “I got a report today that Zec is working with Mnangagwa to try and subvert your will,” Chamisa said.





He alleged Zec has not been professional, accountable and transparent.





“It has been a referee that is throwing a whistle to join another team, the team of Mnangagwa,” Chamisa said. Chamisa said he had spies within Mnangagwa’s inner circle who were feeding him with information that the Zanu PF leader wanted to split





MDC-T on tribal grounds and frustrate him to boycott elections. “These days I have spies in Mnangagwa’s camp who supply information to me first before giving it to him,” he said.

“I hear they wanted to split our party on tribal grounds using Thokozani Khupe, but (Morgan) Tsvangirai left us a legacy and said we should use the name MDC Alliance not MDC-T.”



