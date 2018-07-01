1 632 COPS PROMOTED

POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has, with immediate effect, promoted 1 632 officers countrywide under the Police Act.

Of the 1 632 officers, 1 147 were promoted to sergeants from the rank of constable, 176 to sergeant major from the rank of sergeant, while the other 309 officers were promoted from the rank of sergeant or sergeant major to assistant inspector, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed yesterday.





“The Commissioner-General, as empowered by the Police Act, has promoted the officers from the rank of constable to sergeant, sergeant to sergeant major and sergeant to assistant inspector.





“They were promoted on merit, performance and good discipline,” she said.





She, however, said there was nothing sinister with the promotions as they normally promoted officers between April and July.





“There is nothing attached to these promotions serve to say they have been promoted,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.





Last month, there were reports that hundreds of police officers were set to be promoted countrywide, as the force continued to intensify its restructuring exercise.





ZRP recently said the ongoing restructuring of the police force was not a witch-hunt, but a deliberate exercise to improve service delivery.

According to the police, the restructuring, which was not a new phenomenon, was meant to avail more officers for operational duties.





Addressing senior police officers during a meeting held as part of his tour of Matabeleland North Province in Hwange last month, Comm-Gen Matanga assured police officers that no one will be made redundant owing to the restructuring exercise.





“As you might be aware, the process has seen some hard decisions being taken, for instance the abolishment of certain posts and the merging or thinning of some sections,” he said.

“In this regard, the best interest of the organisation will be pursued.”





Snr Asst Comm Charamba Charamba was also quoted as saying there was nothing unusual about the ongoing restructuring process of the force, adding that the exercise was not a witch hunt, but a deliberate effort to enhance operational effectiveness.





“The police is currently carrying out the restructuring in line with the Commissioner -General’s vision to improve operational effectiveness and service delivery by looking at some top ranks and abolishing them to avail more officers for operational duties,” she said. Herald