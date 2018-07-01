1 000 COPS PROMOTED

More than 1 000 non commissioned police officers from the force ranks countrywide have been promoted as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) seeks to win back public trust and confidence.



Speaking on behalf of the ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga during the promotion parade for 172 non commissioned officers in Harare at Morris Depot today, Officer Commanding Harare Province Senior Assistant Commissioner Elliot Mvere said the promotions took into account the need to ensure a 50-50 gender parity.



“The initiatives are being made to ensure we do our work in a diligent manner for the benefit of the nation,” he said.



He also called on the promoted officers to seriously consider the mandate of the force in ensuring that they comply with relevant ethics enhance, police visibility and professional services to clients as well as the public.



“We are really considering that the force becomes a shining beacon of the nation for the benefit of the nation,” said Senior Assistant Commissioner Mvere.





It emerged at the promotion parade the exercise is also aimed at improving service delivery, operational efficiencies, while mobilisation of adequate resources is also being taken into account. zbc