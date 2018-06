ZIM TROOPS TO STAY IN EQUATORIAL GUINEA

Asked by MDC-T MP Jessie Majome in Parliament in March last year why government had sent a contingent to Equatorial Guinea during last year’s African Cup of Nations soccer tournament, then Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi said: “With regards to the deployment in question, there was no situation of war in the country or threat of war and the purpose was not to engage in combat operation, but merely to ensure a safe and peaceful environment and safety for the African Cup of Nations tournament in support of and at the request of the host nation.”