ZHUWAO'S OPEN LETTER TO THERESA MAY

Mnangagwa is aware that he does not have the support of the majority of Zimbabweans and more particularly those that have traditionally been ZANU PF supporters who have been alienated by the coup. He is aware that these former ZANU PF supporters will vote for Nelson Chamisa on 30th July 2018. With no other way of convincing them to vote for him, Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are resorting to the strategy of violence that they have used with impunity over the last 38 years to intimidate voters and instil fear in them in order for them to steal the 30 July election.