ZHUWAO : WHY I'M BACKING CHAMISA

I also support Nelson Chamisa as the Presidential Candidate for the 2018 elections. My support for Nelson Chamisa aims to focus all progressive forces towards democratically removing the coup government and restoring legitimacy and constitutionalism. You may have doubts and misgiving about Nelson Chamisa but they can never be bigger than the need to remove violence and the use of the military from our politics. I am urging ALL of us to support Nelson Chamisa for President in the 30 July 2018 Elections.