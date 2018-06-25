ZHUWAO : WHY I'M BACKING CHAMISA

Less than a year ago some of us, particularly NPF members and supporters, worked with the likes of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga. After the 15 November 2017 coup we stopped working with them because they turned their guns on President Mugabe and his colleagues by staging a coup.





On 18 November 2017 some people were fooled by Chiwenga and Mnangagwa to give cover to the coup; VAKAITISWA! Most of those who marched on 18 November have seen the light and no longer support the coup.





NPF was formed on 7 December 2017 with 2 main objectives as a response to the coup. First, NPF provides a political home for orphans of the military takeover of ZANU PF. Secondly, NPF seeks to democratically remove the coup government and restore legitimacy and constitutionalism. We must all join forces to remove EDiots and restore legitimacy and constitutionalism at the 2018 elections despite having been on different sides before.





As Patrick Zhuwao, I support our NPF parliamentary and council candidates. Their participation in the 2018 elections gives all political orphans of the military takeover of





ZANU PF a home. These political orphans will now be represented in parliament and in councils.





I also support Nelson Chamisa as the Presidential Candidate for the 2018 elections. My support for Nelson Chamisa aims to focus all progressive forces towards democratically removing the coup government and restoring legitimacy and constitutionalism. You may have doubts and misgiving about Nelson Chamisa but they can never be bigger than the need to remove violence and the use of the military from our politics. I am urging ALL of us to support Nelson Chamisa for President in the 30 July 2018 Elections.





Iwe Neni Tine Basa. Umsebenzi lo Umkhulu.





Asante Sana.



