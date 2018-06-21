WITHDRAW OR ELSE : MDC WARNS INDEPENDENTS

THE chaos rocking the MDC Alliance has put its campaign programme on the back foot as it is now battling to address the confusion that has seen it fielding more than one candidate in some constituencies.



In a bid to restore order, MDC Alliance yesterday ordered its members who registered as independents to withdraw their nominations.



In a statement, MDC Alliance national chairperson Mr Morgen Komichi gave the independent candidates up to end of business yesterday to withdraw their nominations.





“All MDC Alliance members who registered to stand in the election as independent candidates in the House of Assembly and Council elections are advised to withdraw their nominations with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec). The deadline for withdrawing is Wednesday June 20.





“I believe all loyal MDC-T cadres will act positively to this lawful instruction. Failure to withdraw by Wednesday, the party will be forced to take appropriate action,” said Mr Komichi.





The double fielding of candidates has exposed back-biting among the coalition partners with the MDC-T being blamed for the confusion.





MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube yesterday said while the alliance should now be focusing on campaigns, it remains stuck in discussing the issue of candidates. “Instead of talking about our messages, rallies over the weekend and our programmes, we are now talking about this (fielding of candidates). So obviously it’s distracting us from focusing on the main agenda,” said Prof Ncube.





He said problems affecting the alliance were created by the MDC-T officials who signed nomination papers for candidates that should not be contesting.

Some of the MDC-T independent candidates fielded, Prof Ncube said, connived with MDC-T aspiring councillors to sideline alliance candidates. Herald