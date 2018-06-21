UN ENCOURAGED BY POLL PREPS

The United Nations yesterday said Zimbabwe was moving in a positive direction towards achieving election results accepted by all in the July 30 harmonised elections.



UN assistant secretary general for political affairs Mr Tayé-Brook Zerihoun said his team had received a comprehensive and encouraging briefing from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on preparations for elections.





Mr Zerihoun, who is conducting periodic political consultations in the Sadc region, made the comments after meeting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Busi Moyo (Retired) in Harare.





“I think, in my personal reading, there is a positive predisposition on the way things are going,” Mr Zerihoun said. “We met with head of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Justice Priscilla Chigumba), who was giving a comprehensive, encouraging briefing, but certainly there are issues to be handled and discussed.” Herald