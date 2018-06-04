TEACHER'S RAPISTS TO BE SENTENCED

TWO robbers who were part of a gang of three that stripped and gang raped a teacher in Zaka last month, were last Friday convicted of 31 counts of robbery, unlawful entry and theft.



The two who are also facing four counts of rape which include the rape of the Zaka teacher, were remanded in custody today for sentence.



Timothy Dzikira (26) of Mugeje Village under Chief Mazungunye in Bikita and Munyaradzi Hama (28) of Marinda Village under Chief Chiwara , Gutu, went on a six-month robbery and rape spree, targeting teachers and villagers in Bikita and Zaka districts.





The two accused were convicted of 31 counts of robbery, unlawful entry and theft by Masvingo provincial magistrate, Mr Takawira Mugabe. They both pleaded guilty to all the counts.





Prosecutor Mr Edmond Mapope said between November 2017 and May this year, the pair together with an accomplice still at large, went on a robbery and rape spree in Bikita and Zaka district and their victims included teachers and villagers.





They were armed with iron bars, axes and catapults. The gang who threatened to kill their victims before raping them, also robbed villagers and teachers of property worth thousands of dollars. Chronicle