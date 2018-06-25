STRANGE BEHAVIOUR HALTS MURDER TRIAL

THE trial of two men who ganged up and waylaid a cyclist along Siyephambili Drive in Bulawayo before they allegedly fatally stabbed him, was deferred after one of the accused persons started behaving strangely during court proceedings.



Thembelani Sibanda (24) and Sikhumbuzo Mahlangu (23) both of Makokoba suburb appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva facing murder charges in connection with the death of Njabulo Dube (40).





They allegedly waylaid Dube while he was cycling home to Nkulumane suburb along Siyephambili Drive and blocked his way before stabbing him in the back.





He then fell off the bicycle. The two allegedly robbed the deceased of two cell phones.

Justice Takuva indefinitely postponed the trial and ordered Sibanda to be taken to a mental health institution for examination by two doctors to ascertain his mental condition in terms of the Mental Health Act. Sibanda caused a scene in court when he shouted at prison officers as they escorted him to the cells.





According to State papers, on January 12 last year at about 7PM, the deceased was cycling towards Nkulumane along Siyephambili Drive when he was allegedly attacked by the two accused persons who had laid an ambush.





“Sibanda and Mahlangu waylaid Dube at a railway flyover along Siyephambili Drive. On spotting him they blocked his way forcing him to stop. Sibanda, who was armed with an Okapi knife, stabbed Dube once in the back,” read State papers.

Dube dropped his bicycle and tried to flee, but the accused persons caught up with him.

They then allegedly dragged him to a nearby bush where they continued stabbing him in the neck, back, cheek and shoulder.





Sibanda and Mahlangu allegedly searched the deceased and took away two cell phones.

Dube’s body was discovered the following morning by a passerby who reported the matter to the police. Investigations were conducted leading to the arrest of the two accused persons. Chronicle