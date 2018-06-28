PLOTTERS WILL NOT SABOTAGE GOD'S WILL : CHIWENGA

Vice President General (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga has said terrorists and plotters working on destabilising the country cannot overcome what has been set by God.







VP Chiwenga told thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Mataga Growth Point in Mberengwa yesterday that God has plans for Zimbabwe and has anointed President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take the country to another level.

VP Chiwenga condemned the terror attack that occurred in Bulawayo at White City Stadium where 49 people were injured and two later died in hospital.





“God loves this country because he has a reason for it and he has loved the anointed leader he has set before us since he has a reason for elevating him, there is therefore nothing you can plan or do against him,” said VP Chiwenga.





He said he hoped the culprits behind Saturday’s bombing would be brought to book soon. “We leave it to the police to make arrests but each one among us here must condemn the incident that ended up killing and injuring people who had come to celebrate because it is bad. A total of 49 people were injured and two of them have since passed on. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,” said VP Chiwenga.





He said elections would go ahead as planned and urged the party supporters to pray for peace in the run up to the elections. “If these murderers thought their evil deeds would stop the elections then they are lost because they are going ahead as planned. If they thought there would be violence all over the country, there is no violence because God loves this land. To all of you let us all continue praying for peace, praying that the murderers among us are arrested,” said VP Chiwenga.





He told the party supporters that he had been sent by President Mnangagwa to ask for their support by voting for Zanu-PF in the forthcoming harmonised elections and vote for the Zanu-PF candidates for the national Assembly, Senate and local authority.





“Our candidate anointed by the Lord whom we will be voting for as our Presidential candidate is Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and the National Assembly as well as local authority candidates are the ones you chose here in Mberengwa. If we vote for our candidates we then know that those that are going to women’s quota would have sailed through,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said after being voted into power on July 30, the new Government led by President Mnangagwa would focus on devolution of power and in that regard Midlands was earmarked to be a centre of Iron and Steel.





“In the democratic new Zimbabwe by the new dispensation, we want people to build the nation from anywhere they are. It could be from home, district or province where you are. As such this province would be a centre of Iron and Steel value chain industry. That’s where the smelting of all iron would be taking place. Here in Mberengwa you have gold, and many rare earth metals. Before they go to Harare, they first develop this province where they are coming from. That’s the focus of the Zanu-PF led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” said VP Chiwenga. Chronicle