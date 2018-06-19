MUKUPE FACES ARREST

FINANCE deputy minister and Zanu PF parliamentary candidate for Harare East, Terrence Mukupe, faces civil imprisonment for failing to service a $32 593 loan received from the now-liquidated Trust Bank Corporation.



Trust Holdings recently petitioned the High Court, seeking Mukupe’s incarceration over the five-year-old debt. Trust Bank was placed under provisional liquidation in October 2014 and eventually placed under final liquidation on May 19, 2016.



According to court papers, on December 18 2013, High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo issued a court order compelling Mukupe to clear his debt following an application by Trust Bank.



Armed with the court order, Trust Bank lawyers, Danziger and Partners, approached the court and sought a writ of execution against Mukupe’s immovable property, which was granted on February 5, 2014. The writ was for attachment of Mukupe’s house at number 293 Coombe Road, Glen Lorne, Harare.



Despite the existence of a writ against his property, Mukupe allegedly failed to abide by the court order.



“You (Mukupe), the defendant are called upon to pay to the plaintiff (Trust Bank) the sum of $32 593,57 with interest thereon at the rate of 5% per annum from April 2, 2013, together with cost of suit due by the plaintiff by virtue of the High Court order dated December 18, 2013 under HC7937/13,” the bank’s summons read.





“If you fail to pay the specified sum above you must appear before the High Court at Harare on Wednesday in motion court to explain why you have not paid it and to show cause why an order for your imprisonment should not be made on account of your failure to pay”



Mukupe is yet to respond to the summons and the matter is pending. Newsday