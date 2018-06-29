MOHADI AND OPPAH FLOWN TO SA

President Mnangagwa yesterday said Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Zanu-PF national chairwoman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri had been airlifted to South Africa where they were responding well to treatment following a bombing incident at the President’s campaign rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo last Saturday.



This was the first time the Head of State and Government has opened up on the condition of his lieutenants following the incident.



Vice President Mohadi, President Mnangahe said, was seriously injured, but is now recovering.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also Environment, Water and Climate Minister, was operated on as shrapnel reportedly pierced through her chest. She is understood to be recovering as well.



Speaking at a Press conference at State House in Tanzania after holding talks with host President Dr John Magufuli, President Mnangagwa — who is here on a two-day State visit at the invitation of the East African country’s leader — said: “You might be aware about the events that took place Saturday when a hand grenade was thrown at me. But since you see me here, it means I am now fine.



“That was a minor incident, we are going to proceed with elections. We have opened up democratic space and we now have 133 political parties, but (for) President, we are better (than) Tanzania, we are 23 (candidates); here (in Tanzania), you had 42 candidates.”



According to President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe and Tanzania will have an opportunity to deepen their relations after next month’s elections.



“After the elections — which of course I am going to win — in August, we will resuscitate the Permanent Joint Commission to deal with all areas, particularly the area of cooperation,” he said.

Zimbabwe and Tanzania, he added, are inextricably linked as the East African country used to provide moral, technical and material support to Zimbabwe’s liberation movements — then Zanu and Zapu— during the struggle for independence.



The role that Tanzania played as a “midwife” to the country’s independence, including to those of other African countries, added President Mnangagwa, should be both remembered and cherished.

“Tanzania is the midwife of our freedom,” he said. “It is our duty, we of the older generation, to teach that legacy. Tanzania must be understood and cherished by the younger generation.”

Tanzania, through then President Julius Nyerere, also played a key role in uniting the two revolutionary parties in Zimbabwe.



President Mnangagwa gave assurances that his administration will always highly regard former President Robert Mugabe’s legacy as an icon, founding father of the republic and Pan-Africanist.



He indicated that his political administration will only borrow the good lessons from the past in order to forge a sustainable platform for the country’s future growth. Herald