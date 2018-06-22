MINISTER SUES MOTORIST

ENERGY and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo is suing a Bulawayo motorist for more than $35 000 for causing a road traffic accident which resulted in extensive damages to a car belonging to his Ministry.
The accident occurred last year in October at the 20km peg along the Bulawayo-Harare road.
“On 12 October 2017 at around 7.15PM at a 20km peg along the Bulawayo-Harare road, a collision occurred between the plaintiff’s car, which was at the relevant time being driven by one Mr Dzomanda and a motor vehicle driven by the defendant,” said Minister Khaya Moyo.
He said the accident was solely caused by Bareto’s negligent driving.
“The defendant failed to keep a proper lookout and failed to apply his brakes on time. He drove his motor vehicle at an excessive speed under the prevailing circumstances,” said the Minister.
He said Bareto has, despite demand, neglected or failed to pay the money. Minister Khaya Moyo also wants Bareto pay legal costs incurred as a result of the lawsuit. Bareto is yet to respond to the summons. Chronicle
