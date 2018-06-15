MDC SUED OVER $10K DEBT

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T has been taken to the High Court by Ishline Investment (Pvt) Ltd, after the company’s Toyota Hilux vehicle was put on sale by a businessman seeking to recover $10 000 owed by the party.



Through its lawyers, Messrs Manyurureni and Company, Ishline Investment issued summons against MDC-T on May 28, 2018 seeking an order to compel the party to pay for the disposed vehicle that had been surrendered as surety.



According to the court papers, the incident leading to the current litigation commenced on April 15, 2017 when the MDC-T allegedly borrowed $10 000 from one Roy Makumbe in Ishline Investment’s name with the latter’s consent and co-operation.



“Plaintiff’s (Ishline Investment) motor vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, registration number ADY 3799 valued at $23 000 was used as security for the said debt. It was a material term of the agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant (MDC-T) that defendant would repay the loan on or before April 30, 2017,” Ishline said in its declaration.



However, the MDC-T party is said to have failed to pay the said amount as agreed, prompting Makumbe to sell the firm’s vehicle with a view to recover his cash.



“Wherefore plaintiff prays for; judgement in the sum of $23 000 being replacement value of the plaintiff’s vehicle which is due and payable to the plaintiff by the defendant, interest on the said amount at the prescribed rate from date of summons to date of full payment plus cost of suit,” the firm said.



Meanwhile, on June 7, 2018 the MDC-T political party entered its appearance to defend the litigation.





“Be pleased to take notice that on June 7, 2018 the defendant herein entered appearance to defend this matter. Further take notice that the defendant’s address of service is Harvest House 44, Nelson Mandela Avenue, Harare as here undersigned,” the party said.



The matter is still pending. Newsday