MDC IN TURMOIL AHEAD OF NOMINATION COURT





THE MDC-T led by Mr Nelson Chamisa is in turmoil after failing to finalise the list of candidates to represent the party in Bulawayo as infighting continues, a few days before the Nomination Court sits on Thursday.





This comes amid revelations that party members from Emakhandeni-Entumbane and Magwegwe constituencies have since engaged lawyers to force the party to hold primary elections in the two constituencies.





The party’s provincial leadership had shelved the holding of the primary elections in the two constituencies claiming the need to protect some of the sitting MPs in the province.





Mr Anele Ndebele is the MP for Magwegwe while Mr Dingilizwe Tshuma represents Entumbane-Emakhandeni. However, the residents have since engaged Samp Mlaudzi and Partners to force the province to hold the primary elections.





The lawyers have written a letter to the party leadership highlighting the concerns of the aggrieved supporters.





“We are instructed that there are fully paid up members of MDC who submitted their curricula vitarum (CVs) to the Bulawayo provincial committee in terms of Article 15,3 of the MDC constitution as they desired to be entered on the panel of approved members of the party in good standing who wish to stand for election as members of the House of Assembly.





“For Magwegwe constituency six members and for Emakhandeni-Entumbane, two members are seeking to hold offices as members of the House of Assembly. It follows therefore that not all of them can stand in elections representing MDC in the harmonised elections and as such a primary election has to be held in terms of Article 15,11 of the MDC constitution,” reads part of the letter.





According to the letter, the party members threatened that failure by the party to address the problems raised, they would be forced to approach the courts of law.





In response, MDC-T provincial chairperson Councillor Gift Banda said the party will not respond to faceless petitions and complaints.





In a letter addressed to the lawyers, he claimed that the issue of candidate selection was still ongoing saying it would only end on the day of the Nomination Court.





He refuted claims that the party was violating its constitution saying they had adhered to procedural efficiency in discharging the party’s internal candidate selection process.





Clr Banda has been in the eye of a storm over the candidate selection process in the province with party members accusing him of playing kingmaker and imposing candidates aligned to him, which has seen some areas either failing to hold the primary elections or the results being disputed.





Clr Banda is accused of using his position as the party’s provincial chairman to ensure his cronies win the local government MDC-T primary elections.





Party insiders said Clr Banda does not want strong opponents to win the primary elections as they will be difficult for him to control.





Clr Banda is seeking to represent the party as MP for Njube-Lobengula constituency.



