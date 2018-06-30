MADHUKU : I WILL NOT WIN





NATIONAL Constitutional Assembly (NCA) president, Professor Lovemore Madhuku has said he is not expecting to win in this year’s presidential elections, but will use the opportunity as a stepping stone for eventual victory in 2023.





Prof Madhuku said leaders of political parties do not become State presidents overnight, but grow their stature through various political processes, elections included.





“President Mnangagwa was not President on day one, so it will be very unfair for Zimbabwe and the NCA to expect Madhuku and the NCA to be dominating Parliament, and to have a president winning on day one,” said Prof Madhuku.





“There is more to an election than winning, an election has several components. The first one is promoting democratic culture in your country. It’s about creating a situation for you to build on. We might not be taking this election, we are praying more for life, and if we are here in 2023, here in 2028, then you will see what we are going to get, but it starts in 2018.”





Prof Madhuku said his party should not be expected to perform like Zanu-PF and the MDC in the coming elections as it is a new entrant.





He, however, said his party is confident of winning in some of the constituencies and will bring development and prosperity as promised by other political parties.





Prof Madhuku is one of the 23 candidates contesting for the country’s presidency in the upcoming harmonised polls. His party has only fielded 72 candidates to run in the country’s 210 National Assembly seats.





The constitutional law expert said his party is also contesting some council seats but did not have statistics for contesting candidates.





Prof Madhuku said his campaign strategy will consist of small meetings and door to door campaigns as his party does not command too much following to be calling for rallies.





He said NCA, just like any other party, is promising development and prosperity to the people of Zimbabwe.



