HWANGE COUNCILLORS DUMP CHAMISA FOR KHUPE

MDC-T breakaway faction leader, Thokozani Khupe, has claimed that MDC Alliance council candidates in Hwange area had dumped their presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, and were now campaigning for her.



Khupe’s spokesperson Linda Masarira said the majority of candidates who filed to contest the elections under the MDC Alliance banner had turned their backs on Chamisa, accusing him of imposing his preferred candidates in certain areas.



“I have heard that some candidates from the alliance are campaigning for our candidates and our President in these coming elections. This has been caused by the irregularities in the alliance itself, the imposition of candidates and the dictatorial tendencies that are being exhibited in the alliance,” she said.



“This year’s election is different from other elections we held in the past years where people voted for a political party. Now people look at the quality of the candidate and I think that is the scenario happening in Hwange.”



But, Binga North MP, Prince Dubeko Sibanda a Chamisa ally, dismissed the claims as false saying there was no such discord in the alliance structures in Matabeleland North province.

“It is not true. We might have one or two isolated incidents but we are in control, Khupe has no traction,” he said.



MDC-T Matabeleland North interim chairman and Binga South MP Joel Gabhuza said he had not received reports of alliance candidates campaigning for Khupe.



“They have not yet advised me on that. The situation on the ground is generally fine, we, however, have our own challenges,” he said. Newsday