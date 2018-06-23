FIRST LADY AT MABVUKU FUN DAY

First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa has urged the Mabvuku and Caledonia communities to develop zero tolerance to littering, saying they should promote a culture of cleanliness and fitness.







She made the call yesterday while addressing hundreds of residents who turned up for a Family Fun Day convened at Mabvuku Number One grounds at her behest.

The Family Fun Day was also facilitated by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.

The event began with a clean-up campaign early in the morning, while sporting activities, including a five-kilometre race in which the First Lady participated in, were held later in the day.





Speaking to the crowd gathered at the grounds, Amai Mnangagwa said, “I must also stress the importance of keeping our environment clean. The clean-up we held this morning (yesterday) together should be the beginning of zero tolerance to littering.”





The First Lady urged the community to assume collective responsibility in ensuring a clean environment.





“lt is rare to see women deliberately exercising. When they lift weights, it’s usually water, laundry or gardening. Today, we will be purely exercising for the benefit of our bodies, minds and souls.

“Sporting activities have numerous health benefits. It is a preventive method of warding off diseases. I am promoting fitness and good health, which is an enabler for you to function in all other respects,” she said.





As part of her continuous efforts to fight cancer, the First Lady brought mobile clinics to the event, where several people were screened for breast and cervical cancers, diabetes as well as hypertension.

She also pledged to sink four boreholes to ease the persistent water shortages in the two communities.

One of the boreholes will be drilled at the sports ground where the event was held.





In addition, the First Lady will also assist in renovating the dilapidated sports ground.

Many people across the political divide attended the event and took part in several races and eating competitions.





Winners walked away with food hampers.

Speaking at the same event, Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Kazembe Kazembe said sport is a tool that can be used to foster unity and social cohesion.





“As we make merry and enjoy on this day, it is important to always remember beyond this event that sport and recreation are important vehicles in fostering social cohesion, unity and national solidarity,” he said. Sunday Mail