EXPLOSION VICTIMS TRANSFERRED

Two people who suffered serious injuries in last Saturday’s attack on President Mnangagwa have been transferred to Harare for specialist medical attention, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa has said.

In an interview in Kadoma on Tuesday, Dr Parirenyatwa said the two had been in the Intensive Care Unit in Bulawayo since the incident last week.

At least 49 people were injured when an explosive device was thrown as President Mangagwa and other Zanu-PF dignitaries were leaving White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Two people have since died from injuries suffered in the explosion. irenyatwa said: “There are two (people) who were in the Intensive Care Unit and are now being transferred to Harare hospitals so that they are attended by specialist medical doctors from that side.”

He said nine other victims were still admitted at Mpilo hospital.

President Mnangagwa escaped unhurt in the incident. Herald