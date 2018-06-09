ED HEADS TO MUTOKO





President Emmerson Mnangagwa today makes his maiden visit to Mashonaland East province since he took over from Robert Mugabe and he is expected to address a Zanu PF rally at Chizanga Primary School in Mutoko.





Scores of party youths yesterday held a clean-up campaign at Mutoko business centre in preparation for the rally.





“The clean-up exercise was part of our preparations for the coming of our leader and, as the youths, we need to take a leading role and make sure all is in place. We are expecting more than 10 000 people form the province’s 23 constituencies. This province is known as the stronghold of Zanu PF and we are expecting a massive attendance,” Zanu PF provincial youth leader, Kelvin Mutsvairo said. Mnangagwa’s visit comes after MDC Alliance leader and presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa addressed a series of well-attended rallies in the province last week.





Mutoko is a known Zanu PF stronghold despite being one of the poorest districts in the country.



