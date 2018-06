ED HEADS TO MUTOKO

“The clean-up exercise was part of our preparations for the coming of our leader and, as the youths, we need to take a leading role and make sure all is in place. We are expecting more than 10 000 people form the province’s 23 constituencies. This province is known as the stronghold of Zanu PF and we are expecting a massive attendance,” Zanu PF provincial youth leader, Kelvin Mutsvairo said. Mnangagwa’s visit comes after MDC Alliance leader and presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa addressed a series of well-attended rallies in the province last week.