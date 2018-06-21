DISABILITY GRANTS TO RESUME : ED





President Emmerson Mnangagwa says government will resume issuance of grants to institutions that cater for the disabled once the economy improves.





The President was speaking during an interface with the disability organisations in the capital today.





He said government has promulgated a policy to ensure there are equal employment and deployment opportunities.





“There is no discrimination and we have an Empowerment Bank coming and everyone will be catered for,” said President Mnangagwa.





He said his decision to appoint a Special Advisor on disability issues (Cde Joshua Malinga) was informed by the urgent realisation that the government had to effectively respond to the concerns of the community of persons living with disabilities.





Mr Watson Khupe of the Federation of Organisations for Disabled People in Zimbabwe (FODPZ) who met the President in earlier days when he was Minister of Justice said he has faith that disability issues will be taken care of in the same way that he contributed to the appointment of Cde Malinga to represent the disabled in the Politburo.





“Having an opportunity to meet the leadership is a sign that indeed Zimbabwe is open for business and our members can play in national development,” he said.





Network of African Women with Disabilities representative, Mrs Roseweta Mudarikwa who is a teacher in rural areas presented a paper on the proposed Disability Charter.





The Disability Charter should give certain rights and privileges to people with disabilities.





It should outline the rights of people with disabilities to exercise the rights and be involved at all levels that include nation building in policy-making and implementation of programmes.





The people with disabilities say nothing about us without us.





The charter has 24 articles that include non discrimination, self representation at all levels, health and rehabilitation, education, employment and promotion, sport and recreation, social security, housing, transport, accessible, disabled children, disabled women can be part of the quota in parly, independent living, communication, prevention, positive action, enforcement, appliances and equipment, access to community services and facilities, institutional arrangement and ratification of conventions, non constituent disabled parliamentarians and senators.





The Special Advisor to the President and Cabinet on disability issues, Cde Joshua Malinga said the biggest handicap is the attitude of able bodied persons towards them (disabled), while calling for inclusive development adding that all community services should be planned with disabled people in mind.





“We are not asking for the moon, good medicine and good laws are what we are asking for. This is an opportunity we have been waiting for for 38 years, we are very fortunate we have a listening President. I’m receiving maximum support from every minister…thank you for appointing me,” he said.





A touching rendition by a group Soul Bone expressed the hot desire by people with disabilities to be given an opportunity to participate in nation building and that they don’t want to be left out.





Tsarai Mungoni of Nascoh, a disbility group commended government for signing the rights of people with disabilities.





However, there is need to domesticate the international treaty to improve lives.



